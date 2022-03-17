Harker Heights residents will soon be able to enjoy a delicious treat as finishing touches are being made at Crumbl Cookies in Market Heights, at 201 East Central Texas Expressway.
Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce officials said the store will open March 31, according to the most recent update they received from Crumbl Cookies.
The interior appears to be mostly finished and the windows now have business hours and other decals posted to them.
Store hours will be Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday through Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight.
Attempts to contact Crumbl Cookies for this report were not returned by deadline.
Crumbl Cookies is a specialty cookie store that has a weekly rotation of various cookie delights.
Since opening its doors in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, with around 40 location in Texas.
This will be the first location in the Bell County area. Currently, the closest locations are in Waco and Round Rock.
To learn more about Crumbl Cookies and its menu, go to https://crumblcookies.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.