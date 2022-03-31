Crumbl Cookies is now officially open in Harker Heights after much anticipation from the community. The company is hosting its grand opening Friday and will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight in Market Heights, 201 E. Central Texas Expressway.
The soft opening was held Thursday and the line to receive the famous cookies wrapped around the building.
Crumbl Cookies is a specialty cookie store that has a weekly rotation of various cookie delights. The current flavors of cookie that customers can buy are sugar with icing, milk chocolate chip, peanut butter brownie, Oreo milkshake, honeycomb, coconut white chip.
Customers can buy a single cookie for $3.48, four-pack for $12.29, a six-pack for $18.10 or the 12-pack $31.35 The store also provides half-pints of ice cream for $3.83.
After the opening, the Heights store hours will be Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight. The store will be closed on Sunday.
The store will also offer curbside pickup and delivery through third-party apps like DoorDash.
To learn more about Crumbl Cookies and its rotating menu, go to https://crumblcookies.com/
