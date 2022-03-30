Crumbl Cookies posted on social media that the company will have its grand opening on Friday at the new Crumbl Cookies in Market Heights, at 201 East Central Texas Expressway.
The store will have its soft opening Thursday beginning at 8 a.m.
“All of our stores have “soft” opening dates on the Thursday of the week they are supposed to open. Essentially, this means that the store is open, but they aren’t necessarily advertising it because they want to ease their staff into operational procedures before potentially getting a large crowd on grand opening day,” said Kadee Jo with Crumbl Cookies’ PR team.
“The grand opening date is always on the Friday, so technically, the store will be open on the thirty-first, but the grand opening that would be advertised to the public is the first.”
The Heights store hours will be Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to midnight. The store will be closed on Sunday.
The store will also offer curbside pickup and delivery through third-party apps like DoorDash.
Crumbl Cookies is a specialty cookie store that has a weekly rotation of various cookie delights. Some examples of fan favorite flavors are coconut white chip, snickers, iced oatmeal, and mint brownie.
Since opening its doors in 2017, Crumbl Cookies has expanded to over 300 bakeries in 36 states nationwide, with over 40 location in Texas.
This will be the first location in the Bell County area. Currently, the closest locations are in Waco and Round Rock.
To learn more about Crumbl Cookies and its rotating menu, go to https://crumblcookies.com/
