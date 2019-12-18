U.S. Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas) sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on Wednesday to request a briefing on current initiatives to improve military housing in light of recent complaints of mold, lead, and a failure to address maintenance requests at military installations such as Joint Base San Antonio and Fort Hood.
In the letter, copied to the media in news releases from each senator, the senators also note that Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2020, which include provisions to establish a tenant bill of rights, a standardized assessment tool for evaluating military housing for risks such as lead and mold and guidelines for a dispute resolution process.
