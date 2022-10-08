Adults needing help with earning a general education development (GED) high school equivalency diploma or improving their English as a second language skills to support them entering the workforce can find assistance through the Central Texas College (CTC) Adult Education and Literacy program. Funded by the Texas Workforce Commission, CTC’s Adult Education provides English, math, reading and writing instruction to help students acquire the skills needed to enhance employment opportunities or enter college or career training.
Services rendered by the CTC Adult Education program are free to eligible individuals who are deficient in basic skills, do not have a secondary school diploma or recognized equivalent, have not achieved a comparable level of education or are learning the English language.
“Some of the eligibility requirements are based on educational needs and training needs,” said Lorraine Juarez, coordinator — CTC Adult Education. “Other requirements include age; the inability to speak, understand, read or write English; lacking high school credential; or functioning below high school level.”
CTC Adult Education offers the Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency and English as a Second Language (ESL) courses. “The high school equivalency enables adults to continue their education to at least the level of completion of secondary school and earn a GED,” said Juarez. “Our ESL classes are designed to help students improve their reading, writing, listening and speaking skills. It’s up to each individual, but those who consistently attend class and work hard to master the class content, can finish either program in under a year.”
In addition, CTC Adult Education offers transition programs to support the career goals of GED and ESL students. Students who meet the eligibility requirements are encouraged to make an appointment with a career advisor for assistance with job searches, filling out applications, writing resume/cover letters, interview skills, networking techniques and other areas of transition-related advisement. Students can also receive guidance on choosing and applying for a school of higher education, financial aid, scholarships, grants and success skills such as developing good study habits, test-taking, writing papers and research.
In the past few months, CTC has noted several student success stories through its adult education program. Alejandra Peña was looking for a second chance to try and pass the GED exam. “When enrolling in the program, I began to feel doubtful of my ability to succeed. The old feeling of failure and not completing what I started began to creep into my thoughts,” said Peña. “I had attempted the GED test five different times over a 15-year period and failed each time. But this time was different. After being placed in Dr. Robinson’s math class, my perspective on life and education changed. Dr. Robinson helped me enhance my skills in math, life and goal achievement using a fresh approach. I began to settle into a healthy study habit. To get right to the point, I passed my GED exam on the first attempt!”
Another GED graduate, Cynthia Gutierrez, contributed her success to her instructors. “All of the instructors were very, very helpful and enthusiastic,” said Gutierrez. “The instructors push you, help you and even check up on you. I have taken GED classes in another state and they were not as helpful.”
To enroll in the CTC Adult Education and Literacy program, individuals should attend an orientation which is held twice a month in the CTC Clear Creek building (Bldg. 559), room 152. After the orientation, participants will take a pre-assessment and enroll in a three-day Success Academy which is used to better determine an individual’s educational needs. During the academy, students develop an understanding of expectations, create goals, identify barriers and build strategies and support systems to meet short- and long-term education and career goals. At the completion of the academy, students will then be signed up for classes and notified of the start date.
“Our program is designed to expand educational opportunities for adults,” said Juarez. “We can help improve literacy and numeracy skills which help individuals become more employable and may also boost self-esteem.” Those interested in taking adult education classes at CTC can call 254-526-1120 or email adult.education@ctcd.edu for more information.
