adult education

Cynthia Gutierrez, right, shares a smile with Sarah Brown, one of her instructors in the Central Texas College Adult Education program, after earning a general education development (GED) high school equivalency diploma.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

Adults needing help with earning a general education development (GED) high school equivalency diploma or improving their English as a second language skills to support them entering the workforce can find assistance through the Central Texas College (CTC) Adult Education and Literacy program. Funded by the Texas Workforce Commission, CTC’s Adult Education provides English, math, reading and writing instruction to help students acquire the skills needed to enhance employment opportunities or enter college or career training.

Services rendered by the CTC Adult Education program are free to eligible individuals who are deficient in basic skills, do not have a secondary school diploma or recognized equivalent, have not achieved a comparable level of education or are learning the English language.

