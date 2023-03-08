A candidate for the Central Texas College Board of Trustees is demanding that city officials in Killeen reimburse him for campaign signs he said were removed unlawfully.

On Monday, “I placed a campaign political sign at the stop light corner of Lions Club Park and (East) Stan Schlueter Loop,” Camron Cochran said in an email to Kevin Watkins, the city’s director of code enforcement. “I had placed the sign at the same location as another political candidate sign positioned at a T-junction. (On Tuesday), I drive by and noticed that the ‘yard sign’ was missing. At the same location, the much larger campaign sign was still (affixed) to the wooden fence. Does your office know if someone has taken my campaign sign and returned it to your office for safekeeping?”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.