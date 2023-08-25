Dozens of well-wishers and prominent members of the Central Texas community gathered Friday evening to honor Jim Yeonopolus, who has retired from Central Texas College after 50 years of service in education.
Maintaining a humble demeanor, Yeonopolus said, “It’s about the college; it’s not about me.”
Tina Ady, vice chancellor of instruction and workforce initiatives, said it was significant to see the people come out to support Yeonopolus.
“It shows the support for the chancellor, but also the support for the college and what an achievement to be somewhere and serve the community for 50 years,” Ady said. “So I think it’s a well-deserved achievement, and it’s wonderful to see the community supporting.”
Yeonopolus began his CTC career in 1973 after serving in the military as a member of Advisory Team 162, Vietnamese Airborne Division from 1970 to 1971. His first job at CTC was a counselor in the Student Services department. He has since held numerous jobs, including deputy chancellor, assistant deputy chancellor and dean. Yeonopolus was appointed chancellor in 2015.
One of Yeonopolus’ crowing achievements was to take CTC overseas with an emphasis on the military.
When retired Maj. Gen. Ken Cox arrived to Fort Cavazos (then known as Fort Hood), he said he immediately got a sense for that mission when he first met Yeonopolus in 2014.
“The relationship between Central Texas College and the installation … created an understanding just how significant this institution is to helping our soldiers and their spouses and their families,” Cox said.
From Cox’s perspective, there are very few colleges/universities that make it a mission specifically to bring education to the soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines, but two in the area are CTC and nearby Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
“It made it clear to me that their focus (and) their mission is the military,” Cox said. “And they do everything they can and bend over backwards to develop programs that support soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen.”
An active member of the community, Yeonopolus served on the Military Affairs Committee for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, the local United Way board of directors, the Killeen Volunteers Inc. board of directors, president of the Council of College and Military Educators and past president and current member of other service organizations.
He was also president of the Vietnamese Airborne Division Association in 2003-04 and was recognized for his military accomplishments by being named the 2008 Airborne Man of the Year.
In 2016, Yeonopolus was presented the William E. Kennedy Award from the Council of Colleges Military Educators in recognition of outstanding dedication and leadership in the delivery of quality programs to military installations and/or individuals.
In 2019, he was appointed to serve a three-year term as one of seven Texas delegates to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) board of trustees, which is charged with carrying out the accreditation process for institutions of higher education that award associate, baccalaureate, master’s or doctoral degrees.
Yeonopolus was then appointed as the Texas delegate of the SACSCOC board of trustees’ executive council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.