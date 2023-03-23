CTCAuction.jpg

These Dell Computers - OptiPlex 7010 are up for grabs at the virtual auction going on until March 29.

 Courtesy photo

Central Texas College is holding a public auction online through Wednesday for surplus items like electronics, office furniture, computers, iPads, restaurant equipment and more.

According to a news release, Lone Star Auctioneers is handling the online auction which began March 20 and will run through March 29. Items may be viewed online at ctc4.me/CTC-Auction. Bidders must register online at the auctioneer’s website. www.lso.cc/register.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.