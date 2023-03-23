Central Texas College is holding a public auction online through Wednesday for surplus items like electronics, office furniture, computers, iPads, restaurant equipment and more.
According to a news release, Lone Star Auctioneers is handling the online auction which began March 20 and will run through March 29. Items may be viewed online at ctc4.me/CTC-Auction. Bidders must register online at the auctioneer’s website. www.lso.cc/register.
“All items will be sold as is, no exchanges, no refunds and no exceptions,” according to the release. “Items will not be held or pre-sold.”
Payments are made online and the receipt will be used to claim the items at pick up. All items may be picked up at the CTC warehouse before the deadline at 5:30 p.m. April 5. The purchaser is responsible for all loading and transporting of items. Complete item pickup information will be listed on the Lone Star Auctioneers website during the event. More information is available by email at surplus@ctcd.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.