Central Texas College announced this week it earned the designation of a 2023-2024 top 10 Military Friendly school.
It is one of 250 schools selected for Gold award status for its leading practices, outcomes and effective programs.
The Military Ratings Division of Viqtory — a service-disabled, veteran-owned business — evaluated over 1,800 schools across the country based on a survey of the past academic year’s results.
According to a CTC news release, the survey focuses on programs to recruit and retain military veterans as employees and students with the mission of creating maximum professional opportunity for our nation’s military service members, veterans and military spouses.
Methodology and criteria were determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.
Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence (degree advancement or transfer) and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
“CTC has served active-duty, retired military and family members for more than 55 years,” the release said. “With sites at many military installations across the continental United States, CTC offers associate degrees and certificates designed for the military student via face-to-face and distance learning options and provides maximum credit for military education and training.”
On the Central Campus in Killeen, CTC houses a Vet Success Center which was established to specifically handle veterans’ issues, its acceptance and granting of credits for military training recommended by the American Council on Education credits.
In addition, CTC also provides veteran and military assistance through its Veterans Services department along with several transition programs to help active-duty military find careers and employment after leaving the military, according to the release.
