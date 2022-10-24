The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host a guest artist concert on Tuesday, Nov. 1, featuring euphonium player Matthew Kundler and collaborative pianist Michelle Schumann.
The concert will be in the Anderson Campus Center starting at 7:30 p.m.
Kundler, adjunct professor of tuba and euphonium at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, has performed with the International Contemporary Ensemble, Chicago Brass Band, the BackBurner! Tuba Ensemble (the only professional tuba ensemble in the U.S.), the Georgia Brass Band and the Civic Orchestra of Chicago. He was also the featured soloist in the Brass Band of Huntsville, the Mt. Prospect Wind Ensemble, the University of Alabama Brass Ensemble, the Wheaton Municipal Band, and Northwestern University’s Symphonic Wind Ensemble.
Schumann, a fixture in Austin’s music scene, is the artistic director of the Austin Chamber Music Center and serves as professor of piano at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.
She has performed internationally at festivals in Turkey, Slovenia, England, Scotland, Germany, Italy, Austria, France and Canada. She has also erformed nationally at the Austin Chamber Music Festival, Tanglewood, Round Top, Long Beach, the Massachusetts Museum of Modern Art, Victoria and Keystone Festival.
Tickets for the guest artist concert are $5 per person and can be purchased at the door.
Proceeds benefit the CTC Concert Series Music Scholarship Fund.
