Traci Briggs, who retired recently as the the Killeen city attorney, has been appointed as Central Texas College’s associate deputy chancellor for Legal Affairs, a CTC news release said Thursday.
Briggs served as attorney for the city of Killeen for 22 years.
Briggs has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Southern Methodist University and she received a juris doctorate from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles.
According to the release, Briggs has been in the Killeen area for more than 20 years. In addition to serving as city attorney, she has also worked for the city of Killeen as the municipal court prosecutor, where she prosecuted misdemeanor offenses, as a police legal advisor and deputy city attorney.
“I look forward to learning all of the aspects of Central Texas College and I’m excited for the opportunity to join the team,” said Briggs. Her duties include providing legal support in the areas of contracting, public information, employment law and student conduct, among others, and overseeing Risk Management and the Student and Employee Assistance Program.
