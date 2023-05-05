The Central Texas College Foundation held a reception Thursday evening for the 2023-24 academic year scholarship winners.
Over half a million dollars in scholarships is being awarded to about 240 scholarship recipients.
Many students at the event, held at CTC’s Anderson Center, expressed excitement for the future and plans they could achieve with the scholarship fund.
“It feels good, you know very grateful for the opportunity that I received,” said Daelan Cheh, a Harker Heights High School senior. “Thanks for the people in my church that always supported me and had my back.”
Established in 1992, the CTC Foundation awarded millions of dollars in the last 10 years. As the years continued, more sponsors came out to donate to the foundation for scholarships.
“When I came on the board (19 years ago) we had about $4 million in endowing. Today we have $12 million in endowing. We give away 300 scholarships generally and about $600,000 every year,” explained Horace Grace, chairman of the Foundation Board for CTC.
Scholarship winners do not need to be a certain age, the only requirements for getting a CTC scholarship is meeting the requirements of the donor whose scholarship you are applying for. It usually will include having at least a 2.0 to 2.5 GPA, along with other requirements the donor may desire, according to Grace.
To apply for scholarships, go to ctcd.awardspring.com.
To become a donor for the CTC Foundation, endowments start at $5,000. Those who don’t have $5,000, can put in $1,000 every year until they hit the $5,000 mark, and then the scholarship can be endowed in that person’s name, Grace said.
Valerie Payson, executive director of the CTC Foundation, said the organization is proud of this year’s scholarship recipients.
“We’re just extremely proud of them, and we hope that they continue on with their educational journey here at Central Texas College and beyond,” she said. “We just encourage them to go and reach and achieve their goals. We’re just grateful we were given the opportunity to provide them with a scholarship.”
This year’s CTC Foundation scholarship winners are:
AAUW Lea Ledger Endowed Scholarship - Jessica Dery
ABWA Globe Chapter Scholarship - Ana Hernandez Colon
Agnes Haug Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship - Sylvia Merced
Agriculture Department Endowed Academic Scholarship - Genesis Rivera Saldana
Al Ornstein Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund - Dalkeith Jackson, Johnathan Juliano and
Hailey Silva
Albert "Chato" Gauna, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Erika Krakowiak
Alfred and Jo Nell Werlinger Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Samantha Makosky
Alma and Bert Capps Endowed Scholarship - Jon-Michael Jallorina
Amy Bawcom Endowed Scholarship - Ashly Brashear
Bernice and Sis Beck Union State Bank Music Endowment - Thomas Gutierrez and Mason
Jackson
Bernice M. Beck Memorial Banking and Accounting Endowed Scholarship - Ashley Trevino
Betsy and Kyle Hilliard Endowed Scholarship - Kaitlyn Gengler, Rocio Martinez, Nicole Paneto
Ortiz and Emily Thomas
Betty Smothers Broadhurst Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Kayla Howerton
Bluebonnet Chapter of the International Code Council Scholarship in Industrial Technology -
Maleia Lute
Bob and Linda Farrell Endowed Scholarship in Business - Toyin Piper
Bob Gilmore Senior Center Endowed Scholarship - Layzanette Caceres Laboy
Bobbie Weaver Endowed Scholarship - Andrea Agin
Brenda S. Coley Endowed Scholarship - A’lexus Lanier
C.E. Fikes (CEFCO) Endowed Scholarship - Chantal Emmanuel-Williams, Kim Knight,
Christopher Lee, and Damani Suckie
Catherine Mason CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship In Early Childhood Professions - Lamercie Marsh
Central Texas College Alumni Association Endowed Scholarship - Esther Ramirez
Central Texas College Bookstore Endowed Scholarship - Ayita Hodge
Central Texas College Police Department Endowed Scholarship - Joshua Ramirez
Central Texas College Retiree Association Endowed Scholarship - Jayden Hotte and Arianis Roman Santos
Central Texas College Staff Scholarship Fund (Bowling) - Lawrence Briggs
Central Texas College Student Nurses Association Endowed Scholarship Fund - Melissa Manuel
Central Texas Rodders Association Endowed Scholarship - Fred Morrow and Omar Thioune
Chae Kwan Lim Ph. D. Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Jehu Alvarez
Charles F. Haug Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Jessica Dery
Charles Lepard "TIGER" Memorial Hospitality Endowed Scholarship - Claudett Shepherd
Christmas Affairs Committee Endowed Scholarship - Lisa Colon Flores, Bethzaida Diaz Felicie
and Madison Ybarra
Col. Thomas E. and Nora Wesson Memorial Scholarship - Diannah Beckham
Colley Kane Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Alayna Irving
Computer Science Honor Society Endowed Scholarship - Merveille Kaledji
Congressman Chet and Lea Ann Edwards Endowed Scholarship for U.S. Military Members and Family - Jacob Sandobal
Cove Meadows Management Corporation Scholarship - Jasmine Hill
CTC and TA&MUCT Endowed Scholarship - Joslyn Kozlowski and Danekia Plummer-Davis
CTC Faculty Senate Competency Based Skill Center Endowed Scholarship - Olivia Evinger
CTC Faculty Senate Endowed Scholarship - Karen Hunn and Mary Ann Sagad
CTC Fine Arts Department Concert Series Music Scholarship Fund - Jovita Castro and Thomas Gutierrez
CTC Foundation Endowed Humanities Scholarship - Rosa Garrido Nunez, A’lexus Lanier and Aliyah Thomas
CTC Foundation Endowed Law, Business and Office Service Scholarship - Jennifer Fisher and Kimberly Hernandez
CTC Foundation Endowed Media and Technology Scholarship - Alisha Jackson
CTC Foundation Endowed Science Scholarship - Maria Cruz and Robert Thorman
William Hinchman Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Aviation - Dominik Fritz
Cynthia E. Meinen Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Rocio Martinez
David Barnard Endowed Scholarship - Chelsae Desormeaux
David Henry O'Neall Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Dominik Fritz
Dennis and Kandace Eakin Endowed Scholarship - Emily Thomas
Diana Hunter and CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Education - Jacqueline Gutierrez
Dr. Charles Patterson Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Ross Davis
Dr. Edward L. Waggner Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Aurora Wornham
Dr. James R. and Lois A. Anderson Endowed Scholarship - Loujebelle Coates and Doddie Snow
Dr. Luis M. Morton, Jr. Endowed Academic Scholarship - Lisa Colon Flores
Dr. Ray Stanley Laney and Dr. Billie Johnson Laney Endowed Scholarship - Winifred Lewis and Eric Williams
Dr. Stephen and Lydia Vancura Endowed Scholarship - Dai Treona Doty and Lavardo Robinson
Dr. Susan and LTC Lal Ramnarine-Singh Nursing Endowed Scholarship - Samantha Makosky
Dr. W. A. Roach and Mrs. Joyce Roach Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Kayla Labrado and Hailey Silva
Duk Nam Jin Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Aurora Wornham
Duk-Soon "Anna" Kim Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Jehu Alvarez
E. H. and Lorette Rhode Endowed Scholarship - Faith Hasman and Steve Koehler
Eagle Warrior Scholarship - Mihaita Turcanu
Elaine Passman Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Professions - Millicent Welge
Eloyse Perry Freeman Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Erika Krakowiak
Elwood H. Shemwell Endowed Scholarship for Military Dependents - Carrie Kinnear
Endowed Phi Theta Kappa Scholarship for Second Year Students - Joselito Batocabe
Eugene Rorie, Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Maria Del Carmen Garcia, Benjamin Gessner, Madison Nichols and Esther Ramirez
Extraco Banks Endowed Scholarship - Belinda Lenderman
Father Ray "Colonel" Widacki Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Aurora Wornham
Father Robert Richard Becker Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Aurora Wornham
First National Bank Texas Accounting, Business and Management Endowed Scholarship Fund - Cory Kennedy
First Texas Bank Endowed Scholarship - Emily Rodriguez Lopez
Fort Hood Officers Spouses' Club Endowed Scholarship - Luke Kammeyer
Four Winds Intertribal Society Paula Brock Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Abrianna Little
Frank Mayborn Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Rosa Garrido Nunes, Diego Sierra and Hannah Trumbull
Frankie Baggett Endowed Fine Arts Scholarship - Rosa Garrido Nunes
- Geekfest Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) Endowed Scholarship - Devin Hartman and Lydia Smith
Geekfest Student Ambassador Endowed Scholarship - Calvin Moultrie
Genevieve K. Shemwell Memorial Endowed Nursing Scholarship - Sylvia Merced
Golden Deeds Awards Recipients Endowed Scholarship - William Maldonado, Angela Porter and Lizeth Romero-Rios
Good Time Action Games Tim and Donna Crosslin Scholarship - Mason Jackson
Gordon E. Bacon and CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Professions - Lamercie Marsh
Guinn and Darlene Fergus Memorial Endowment - Christopher Clayton and Isabel Pack
Texas Federal Credit Union/Juanita C. Williams Endowed Scholarship - Isabel Pack
Helen Bigham Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Jessica Dery, Paola Liriano, Melissa Manuel, Rocio Martinez and Nicole Paneto Ortiz
Helga Shelton Endowed Scholarship Fund – Dalkeith Jackson
Henderson-Garrett Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Ross Davis and Kayla Labrado
Horace Grace African American Studies and Research Endowed Scholarship - John Cobb and Tiwanna Smith
Hord-Johnson Endowed Scholarship in Air Conditioning/Refrigeration, Drafting/Design, and Industrial Technology - Bianca Garcia
Iraqi Freedom Endowed Scholarship - Kenna Belanger, Lendyl Cruz, Hanwool Lee, Jos Mercado and Candice Merker
Barry Siebenlist MD Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Sharon Gamble, Karina Perez Colon and Madison Smith
J. Manning Family Endowed Scholarship - Jhessel Gray
Jacqueline Nash Mackey Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Lucia Gonzalez
James Davis Waters Memorial Scholarship - Mark Kujan
James Richard Rominger Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Julitsia Colon-Guzman, Angelena Goins, Dominique Laxamana, Andrew Mahoney, Alanis Martinez, Cassandra Nedwell and Cristian Uranga
Jane and Sid Wieser Vocational/Technical Endowed Scholarship - Marjoy Carter, Emily Rodriguez Lopez, Arlene Smith and Maythelyn Vachon
Jim and Nancy Yeonopolus Scholarship Fund - Jessica Vitale
Jimmie Don and Marie Aycock Scholarship - Madison Ybarra
Joann Maxon Future Leaders in Graphic Arts and Print Endowed Scholarship - Alayna Irving
John and Elizabeth Cheatham Endowed Scholarship in Office Technology - Bethzaida Diaz Felicie
John Edward (J.E.) Alexander Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Laura Beulah, Tomnisha Harry and Lavardo Robinson
John Moffitt Memorial Scholarship - Aric Hall
Johnny Carino Hospitality Endowed Scholarship - Joselito Batocabe
Jose Aponte Endowed Scholarship for Students with Disabilities - Maria Del Garcia
Joyce Wright Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Real Estate - Sarah Crispin, Amy Dooley, James Martin and Kiarra Morgan
Judy E. Marshall Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Professions - Jacqueline Gutierrez
Killeen Garden Club Endowed Academic Scholarship - Genesis Rivera Saldana
Killeen Walmart Center Endowed Scholarship - Alexandrea Sebastian
Kinesiology Endowed Scholarship - Lydia Smith
Lewis C. and Margie E. Shine Family Business Administration Scholarship - Donna Ingram
Lilian Halabi Scholarship - Emma Alison
Lloyd Coley Endowed Scholarship - Daelan Cheh
Local Heroes Endowed Scholarship - Thomas Gutierrez
Lola E. Hayden Four Winds Intertribal Society Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Iesha San Miguel
Lott Vernon & Co., P.C. Endowed Scholarship - Christina Vaillancourt
Lovett L. Ledger Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Johnathan Juliano
Major Andrea A. Nielson, USAF (Retired) Scholarship Endowment for Women - Erika Krakowiak
Marcia Nell Armstrong Memorial Scholarship - Rocio Martinez
Marvin and Dorthy Mickan Endowed Scholarship - Merveille Kaledji
Moon-Young Song Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Jehu Alvarez
Murl and Reba Hennigan Endowed Scholarship - Alice Rosario Perales
National Bank Gatesville, Texas Endowed Scholarship - Landon McKee
Net Impact Endowed Scholarship - Victoria Borgella, Jeremy Campbell and Christina Strohfus
Connell, Robertson and Associates Endowed Scholarship - Irene Krueger
Office Technology Endowed Scholarship - Bridgette Legion
Paul and Angie Stringfellow Endowed Scholarship in Business and Finance - Nikkola Borja
Phyllis Allen Barron Nursing Scholarship Endowment - Karen Hunn
R.K. Bass Electric III, L.P. Endowed Scholarship - Eduardo Buendia
Rena Pearce Coston Memorial Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Kelsey Grimmett
Risk Management Wellness Committee Scholarship - Alyssa Zappone
Robert and Noreen Williams Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Madison Smith
Robert Liberty Family Endowed Scholarship - Kayla Howerton
Roy J. Smith Memorial Endowed Scholarship - Lucia Gonzalez
Roy Jason Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship - Evelyn Loera
Roy Reynolds Endowed Scholarship – Lamon Cornileus, Daniela Scandian and Tiwanna Smith
Ruby Brown Delta Omega Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Paola Liriano
Rudolph & Kathryn Schnitz Memorial Scholarship - Shania Haley
Sallie Mae Education Trust Endowed Scholarship - Zhandell Strozier
Sara and Lisa Volle Endowed Scholarship - Lydia White
Sara Ines Halabi Scholarship – Jhessel Gray
Sherene Brewer CTAEYC Endowed Scholarship in Early Childhood Professions - Jacqueline Gutierrez
Silverblatt Law Office Endowed Scholarship - Jennifer Fisher
Single Mothers Endowed Scholarship - Laura Beulah, Evelyn Loera, Senasha Price, Lizeth Romero-Rios and Zhandell Strozier
Subhani Foundation Endowed Scholarship - Marveille Kaledji
Taek-Sik Lim Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Aurora Wornham
Tammy Lynn Schamberger, R.N. Memorial Nursing Endowed Scholarship - Erika Krakowiak
Ted and Diane Connell Endowed Aviation Scholarship - Cody Dagley and Benjamin Gessner
Tim Walker Endowed Scholarship in Welding - Daniel Mendiola
Tolly and Florence Moore Endowed Scholarship - Marcus Adkins, Ariel Alvarez, Robert Borntrager, Marcus Cox and Marquia Davis
Tony and Jerrie Sue Cleaver Endowed Scholarship in Office Technology - Tiffanie Locke and Zoila Toomer
Troy Milton Faucett and Juanita Lee Faucet Endowed Scholarship in Nursing - Sylvia Merce
Computer Endowed Scholarship - Shania Haley
United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area Scholarship - Karina Cruz
Virginia Frances Piper Samuel Endowed Scholarship - Carrie Kinnear
Weldon and Nancy Whitis Endowed Technology Scholarship Fund - Baye Tall
Wickersham-Thomason Memorial Scholarship Endowment Fund - Lilian Anguiano
William A. Crawford Endowed Memorial Scholarship Fund - Doddie Snow
William Christopher Wilson Endowed Scholarship - Malarie Davila and Ryan Lanning
Wolf Warrior Scholarship (Shoemaker) - Ayomida Adu, Alexendro Meteu Noumessi, Janiyah Reid, Lance Stevens and Melanie Wilkinson
Young Sook Kwon Endowed Scholarship in Mathematics - Aurora Wornham
