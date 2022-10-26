Haunted House

Fiendish doctors and other evil residents await guests at the Central Texas College Haunted House/Fall Carnival in 2019.

 Courtesy Photo

Central Texas College announced this week its annual haunted house and carnival is back on.

The college, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host its annual Haunted House and Fall Carnival on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. both nights.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.