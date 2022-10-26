Central Texas College announced this week its annual haunted house and carnival is back on.
The college, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, will host its annual Haunted House and Fall Carnival on Friday and Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m. both nights.
Last week, CTC announced the event was canceled, but earlier this week announced it was back on.
The haunted house will be held outside CTC’s Mayborn Science Theater while games and carnival activities will be inside the building. The event is open to the public and offers activities for the entire family including games, costume contests and food.
A tour of the haunted house costs $5 per person and the cost of the carnival games starts at 50 cents. Each of the rooms in the haunted house and carnival activities have been designed by the student clubs/organizations and academic and student services departments.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and 10% of all proceeds will benefit the CTC Foundation scholarship program. Other proceeds will help fund the campus clubs’ community service projects.
On Friday, youngsters can collect candy during the “Trunk-or-Treat” event in the Mayborn Science Theater parking lot from 6 to 8 p.m. A series of Halloween-themed laser light shows will be shown inside the theater starting at 7 p.m. with “Laser Halloween.” At 8 p.m. is “Halloween Spooktacular” followed by “Fright Light” at 9 p.m. and “Halloscream” at 10 p.m.
On Saturday, the laser light shows “Fright Light” and “Laser Halloween” will run at 7 and 8 p.m. followed by a screening of the 2018 movie “Halloween” at 9 p.m.
