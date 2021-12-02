Central Texas College recently announced that Larry Murphy has been named the school’s new director of risk management.
After a 24-year career in the Army, he retired as a sergeant major serving as the senior enlisted advisor to the III Corps and Fort Hood director of logistics. In his new role, Murphy’s primary duties include overseeing campus safety for both students and employees.
Murphy is tasked with maintaining CTC’s emergency operations plan, conducting emergency procedure drills, coordinating with departments to identify and correct safety issues and deficiencies and advising staff on maintaining a safe work environment. He is also responsible for insurance renewals and bids for all of CTC’s comprehensive insurance policies and processing worker compensation claims.
In addition, Murphy also serves as the CTC’s Title IX coordinator and COVID-19 liaison with county health departments. As Title IX coordinator, Murphy coordinates the investigative process upon claims of policy violations, ensures CTC compliance with federal regulations and maintains training of all Title IX participants including investigators, hearing officers, appeals officers and advisors.
As the COVID-19 liaison, Murphy provides guidance for CTC’s reopening plans, keeps school officials apprised of all local, state and federal COVID-19 requirements and new information and provides information on any CTC positive COVID-19 cases (employees and students) to the Bell County Public Health District.
Murphy received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from the University of Maryland University College in Adelphi, Maryland, and a Master of Science degree in emergency services management from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.