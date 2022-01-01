Central Texas College held a virtual service awards ceremony recently to recognize those employees with at least 10 years of service who reached their service anniversary date this year. More than 70 employees with a combined 1,160 years of service received commemorative service pins and gifts.
Topping the list of recipients were 40-year award recipient Terri O’Connor, infrastructure support manager – Information Technology, and Angela Mars, Help Desk/training coordinator – Information Technology, with 35 years of service.
Honored for 30 years of service were Kerstin Brooks, associate dean – Instruction; Michele Carter, deputy chancellor – Finance-Administration; and Syed Rabbani, physics professor – Physical Science program.
Earning 25-year service awards were David Cole, director – Military Training program; Yolanda Goins, professor – Mathematics department; Ramona Lezo, professor – Hospitality Management; Carmen Victoroff, office assistant II – Health Sciences department; and Cynthia White, accounting professor – Business Administration department.
Twenty-year service pins were awarded to James Atchley, user services manager – Information Technology; Vicky Flores, teacher – Child Development Center; Elke Jensen, professor – Hospitality Management; Joyce Jones, psychology professor – Social and Behavioral Sciences department; Carlisia Lane, recruitment supervisor – Employment Services; Michael Matthews, professor – English/Communications department; Mark Murgia – professor – Hospitality Management; Valerie Perry, site director – Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield; Michael Spruell, associate dean – Europe Campus; Sandra Whisler, anatomy and physiology professor – Biological Sciences department; and Sabine Williams, accountant – Payroll Benefits.
Receiving 15-year service pins were Erica Burton, web and digital media manager – Marketing and Outreach; Jinette Campbell, course developer – Distance Education and Education Technology; Kemar Carridge, network manager – Information Technology, Arlena Chaney, site coordinator – Bethesda-Walter Reed NMMC; Jennifer Cowfer, site director – Marble Falls; Julie Davenport, director of systems engineering – Distance Education and Education Technology; Karen Dewees, coordinator – Student Services; Ellen Falkenstein, professor – Mathematics department; Frank Frabel, senior application engineer – Information Technology; Cliff Gaines, associate deputy chancellor – Information Technology; Keith Gordon, automation technician/webmaster – Europe Campus; Sharon Herman, evaluations coordinator – Student Services; Tim Hermann, facilities manager – Physical Education Center; Erika Hudson, switchboard operator – Information Technology; Darlene Jones, systems registrar – Fort Stewart; Veronica Martin, advising director – Career and Technology Education Center; Kimberly Noel, office specialist I – CTC Bookstore; Rosa Paredes, clerk III – Systems Registration; Thidarat (Pam) Rattanapintha, technology support specialist – Distance Education and Education Technology; Frank Reed, MOS instructor – Fort Hood; Jennifer Reid, analyst II – Accounts Receivable, Victoria Robbins, custodian – Facilities Management; Deborah Shibley, associate deputy chancellor – Legal Affairs; Kimberly Simmons, professor – Health Sciences department; Chuck Sligh, site coordinator – Schlammersdorf, Germany; and Bethany Winkler, speech professor – English/Communications department.
10-year service pin recipients were Debra Austin, director – Payroll Services; Kenneth Bass, professor – Social and Behavioral Sciences department; Alice Bates-Gonzales, analyst Accounts Payable; Cassaundra Billups, analyst III – Accounts Receivable; Douglas Bussell, institutional research coordinator – Institutional Effectiveness; Justin Conover, lead advisor – Student Services; David Davis, lead electrician – Facilities Management; Melissa Gonzalez, department chairperson – Office Technology; Cornelia Green, project manager – Facilities Management; Mark Harmsen; associate deputy chancellor – Facilities Management; James Hazell, English/history professor; Tiffany Jones, site director – San Diego; Kenneth Jordan, director – Facilities Management; Lorraine Juarez, coordinator Adult Education; Jessica Kelley, secretary – MOS, Fort Hood; Ruby Kelly Jones, helper II – Facilities Management; Brenda Krause, professor – Health Sciences department; Timothy Loomis, advisor – Student Services; Kristine Miller, lead course scheduling coordinator – Systems Registrar; Reyna Noland, teacher – Child Development Center; Robert O’Dell, simulations lab operations manager – Health Sciences department; Anthony Priddy, maintenance mechanic – Facilities Management; Franklin Roosa, site coordinator – Ramstein, Germany; Rhaiza Ruiz, instructional design/quality assurance specialist – Distance Education and Education Technology; Dollye Smith, site representative – Fort Knox, KY; Alberto Vasquez, MOS instructor – Fort Hood; and David Woodruff, building maintenance foreman – Facilities Management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.