Central Texas College, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas, Texas Ford Dealers and the U.S. Army hosted an event to recognize the partnership program which provides transitioning soldiers career opportunities in the automotive industry.
The Technicians of Tomorrow program, which began last August, is designed to educate soldiers as they transition out of service and place them in employment as technicians at Ford dealerships across Texas, according to a news release from Central Texas College.
The partnership event held in the automotive bay of the CTC Industrial Technology Department was highlighted by a grant donation of $106,303 from the Workforce Solutions of Central Texas for training vehicles and equipment. The grant was matched by Texas Ford Dealers for a total contribution of more than $212,600.
Presenting the grants were Jonathan Cuff, parts and service manager of the Dallas region Ford Motor Company, and Aaron Demerson, commissioner of Texas Workforce Solutions, according to the news release.
The Technicians of Tomorrow program targets high-quality soldiers with exceptional mechanic skills interested in building an automotive career. Ford dealerships across Texas interview qualifying soldiers for sponsorship and employment. The 16-week program encompasses accelerated technical training including online, classroom and lab work.
The initial hands-on training starts at CTC. Students also spend four weeks of apprenticeship at a sponsoring dealership occurring the third week of each month. Upon graduation, participants will have received 500 hours of training and hands-on experience and will have earned four Ford certifications – electrical, brakes, climate control and steering and suspension, according to the release.
As part of the partnership with Ford for the program, the CTC automotive program became certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence. During the year-long process, CTC instructors took tests and the facility, tools and lesson plans underwent inspection to ensure all aspects of the program from instruction, tools and diagnostic equipment were up to industry standards.
“Due to an ever-growing demand for skilled mechanics, the partnership will allow Texas Ford Dealers to sponsor a soldier, contribute to their education, lodging and in-dealership training during a 16-week accelerated technical program,” Ron Beaird of Ford Motor Company communications, said. “Technicians are needed to replace the technicians who are exiting the business. Nationally, there is an annual shortfall of 70,000 trained technicians coupled with strong industry demand in Texas. Ford is choosing the military for this program because many soldiers possess strong mechanical skills and have received formal military field training.”
Soldiers who graduate the program receive a starter Ford tool kit to help their transition into the workforce. The soldier toolboxes are funded through a National Dislocated Worker Grant. The estimated investment per soldier is a $4,000 starter toolkit for each graduate with a signed job offer in Texas. Texas Ford Dealers invested an initial $280,000 in the program to recruit and train soldiers. The total estimated investment is dependent upon the number of graduates, but Ford anticipates between $240,000 and $300,000 annually. The first graduates completed the Technicians of Tomorrow program earlier this year and the current class is set to graduate in early May.
