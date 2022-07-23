Central Texas College invites the public to have some fun in the sun on July 30 during the campus Community Field Day. Hosted by the school’s Kinesiology department, the Community Field Day will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus Physical Education Center (Building 545).
The CTC Community Field Day will feature a variety of games, food trucks, vendors and water activities throughout the day and participants should expect to get wet. Some of the vendors include Orange Theory Fitness, Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation, Harker Heights Parks and Recreation, Killeen Parks and Recreation department, Aware Central Texas and Craftaholics. Activities will also be provided the Killeen Fire Department, Killeen Police Department, the CTC EMT/Paramedic program and campus police.
