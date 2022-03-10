Central Texas College has earned the designation of a 2022-2023 top 10 Military Friendly school.
The military ratings division of Victory — a service-disabled, veteran-owned media business based in Pennsylvania — evaluated more than 1,800 schools across the country based on a survey of the past academic year’s results.
The survey focuses on programs to recruit and retain military veterans as employees and students with the mission of creating maximum professional opportunity for our nation’s military service members, veterans and military spouses.
CTC was ranked sixth among the top 10 large community colleges and one of only two community colleges in Texas to make the top 10 as Houston Community College ranked seventh.
The list of “Military Friendly Schools” and ratings are assessed through the evaluation of both public data about the institution and proprietary data gathered through a free survey, according to a CTC news release.
Each year, schools taking the survey are held to a higher standard than in previous years via improved methodology, criteria and weightings determined by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education.
Survey responses are weighted in the categories of academic policies and compliance, admissions and orientation, culture and commitment, financial aid and assistance, graduation and career and military student support and retention.
CTC earned top 10 Military Friendly status with the following scores which exceeded the benchmark standard:
Academic policies and compliance, 88.64%
Admissions and orientation, 88.64%
Culture and commitment, 76.55%
Financial aid and assistance, 76.47%
Graduation and career, 97.22%
Military student support and retention, 87.80%
Final survey results and ratings are determined by combining an institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the school’s ability to meet minimum thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment and loan default rates for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
