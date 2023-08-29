After 19 long years of service, Bruce Vasbinder, a media liaison with Central Texas College’s Community Relations and Marketing Department, will retire on Thursday.
Vasbinder started a a part-time employee in 2004 with the CTC sports department before becoming the interim sports director in 2005. After one year, he was them moved to Community Relations where he worked for the rest of his time with CTC.
His writing and photography appeared regularly in the Killeen Daily Herald.
“It has been a good ride,” Vasbinder said on the phone with the Herald on Tuesday. “Everyday it was something different.”
Vasbinder said he doesn’t have any plans yet for after he retires but he joked that he would become his parents full-time Uber driver.
His retirement was announced Tuesday afternoon.
“We will miss him tremendously but wish him well as he heads into his next adventure,” CTC Executive Director of Marketing Karen Rudolph said in the announcement.
