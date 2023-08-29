After 19 long years of service, Bruce Vasbinder, a media liaison with Central Texas College’s Community Relations and Marketing Department, will retire on Thursday.

Bruce Vasbinder mug

Vasbinder started a a part-time employee in 2004 with the CTC sports department before becoming the interim sports director in 2005. After one year, he was them moved to Community Relations where he worked for the rest of his time with CTC.

254-501-7545 | moden@kdhnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.