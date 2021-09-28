Central Texas College was recently ranked as the No. 2 two-year school in the country for military veterans in the latest Best for Vets: Colleges 2021 rankings from Military Times. The list is the most comprehensive school-by-school assessment of veteran and military student services and rates of academic achievement. CTC was the only two-year school in Texas ranked in the top 15.
Military Times surveyed hundreds of colleges and universities from across the country regarding their policies related to military and veteran students, academic outcomes, military-supportive cultures and other factors using 2020 enrollment data. Military enrollment figures are measured similarly and apply to service members and veterans actually tracked by a school, not just students using military-related benefits.
The Military Times data recognized CTC with an enrollment of 59% military veterans and a military graduation rate of 16.4%, slightly ahead of the overall graduation rate of 16.2%. With an overall score of 96.8, CTC ranked second among two-year schools, fifth among schools in the Southwest, 37th among public schools, 44th in general education and the 45th overall best among two- and four-year schools in the country.
More than 300 schools participated in the latest Military Times survey, which included more than 70 questions seeking details about the school’s costs, programs, policies and services that impact military-connected students. Federal data from the U.S. Departments of Education, Veterans Affairs and Defense were also considered. CTC’s number two ranking was also attributed to its credit-per-hour rate being under the G.I. Bill cap and the school’s participation in the Yellow Ribbon program to help veterans cover the cost of tuition.
Military Times also acknowledged CTC for its VetSuccess Center on campus. Housed on the central campus in Killeen, the CTC VetSuccess Center was established to specifically handle veterans’ issues, its acceptance and granting of credits for military training recommended by the American Council on Education credits.
In addition to the central and Fort Hood campuses, CTC has sites on nearly 30 military installations across the continental United States and Alaska and Hawaii. CTC also provides higher education services to military personnel in numerous countries through its Europe Campus.
Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges is the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans, helping them make important decisions about their education.
