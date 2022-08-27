The Central Texas College Foundation announced Teresa Ingram and Todd Fox have recently been named to its board of directors. Both will begin serving three-year terms in September to help oversee the organization’s scholarship and fundraising efforts.
Ingram, a long-time resident of the Copperas Cove community, retired from the Copperas Cove Independent School District after 32 years of teaching. During her career she taught first, second and fourth grades and also served as a librarian. Career honors include being named CCISD Teacher of the Year, Dillard’s Teacher of the Month and the Killeen Daily Herald Teacher of the Year. Ingram is currently a realtor with Century 21 Premier Realtors. She has been an active member of ALTRUSA since 2012 and is also a current member of Beta Sigma Phi.
Fox, president of Fort Hood National Bank, is a retired Army colonel with 24 years of service. His last assignment was at Fort Hood where he served as the garrison commander for Fort Hood and the chief of staff for III Corps and Fort Hood. His community involvement includes serving on numerous committees and boards including the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce, Association of the United States Army Central Texas-Fort Hood Chapter, the Armed Services YMCA Killeen and the Texas Governor’s Committee to Support the Military.
The CTC Foundation was formed in 1992 as a charitable non-profit corporation to generate community support for the students, faculty, staff and programs of CTC. The Foundation oversees the CTC scholarship program, the alumni association and the Eagles’ Nest food pantry. Since its inception, the CTC Foundation has grown to nearly 170 endowed scholarships and a $13.4 million endowment. It has awarded nearly $3.5 million in scholarships in the past 10 years. Earlier this year, the CTC Foundation awarded more than 270 scholarships equaling $605,000 to 260 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.