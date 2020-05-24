With the cancellation of face-to-face College for Kids classes, the Central Texas College Continuing Education department is offering online classes for youngsters ages 8 to 14 throughout the summer. In partnership with Black Rocket, a national leader in technology education for youth, CTC is offering virtual live-online summer camps in topics such as coding, game design, esports, virtual reality and more.
The first round of classes begins in June with three classes offered each week. Classes starting June 8 are:
Battle Royale: Make Your First Fortnite-style Video Game — Instead of playing the game, design your own using a professional 3-D game development software. Build levels and assets inspired by popular battle royale games like Fortnite. The course includes cartoonish action and battle sequences. The course requires a 64-bit operating system compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The course runs June 8 through June 12 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for eight to 11-year-olds and June 8 through June 12, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $149.
Minecraft Redstone Engineers — Expand your Redstone knowledge by constructing your own carnival with a variety of mini-games, roller coasters and attractions powered by Redstone.
Learn how to use Command and Structure blocks to incorporate them into your builds. Students must own a Java version of Minecraft to take this class. Tablet, phone and game console versions of Minecraft are not compatible. The class is June 8 to June 12, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds and June 8 to June 12, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8-11-year-olds. The cost is $149.
ROBLOX Makers — Unlock the power of ROBLOX Studio, the world creation tool used by real-world ROBLOX developers. Learn how to build 3-D models and create an adventure in your ROBLOX world. Bring characters to life with unique animations you design. It is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The class is June 8 to June 12, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds and June 8 to June 12 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $149.
Three new classes start June 15:
Minecraft Modders — Learn the basics of modding, foundations of programming, scripting and logic statements as you create your first mods. Introductory coding will also be taught through a simulated environment inspired by Minecraft. Students must own a Java version of Minecraft to take this class. It is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. Tablet, phone and game console versions of Minecraft are not compatible. The class is June 15 to June 19, 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds and June 15 to June 19, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $149.
ROBLOX Coders and Entrepreneurs - discover how to code in the Lua language while playing and designing worlds in ROBLOX®. This new class combines game design concepts, coding and fun. Young entrepreneurs will also learn how to navigate ROBLOX’s fast-growing marketplace to publish their games. It is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The class is June 15 to June 19, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for 12 to 14-year-olds and June 15 to June 19, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $159.
Video Game Animation — Learn to create and animate your own character sprites, objects and backgrounds. Start with a name, develop the character’s personality, signature moves, special powers and a storyline. Finish with a fully animated character to be used in your very own game.
Students do not need any prior experience in game design, animation or sketching. Games are only compatible on PC computers (Windows OS). Mac versions can be created after the program for a $15 conversion fee. The class is June 15 to June 19, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds and June 15 to June 19, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $149.
On June 22, three new classes are available:
Esports Apprentice: Streamers and Gamers — Whether you want to be the next pro gamer, streamer or gamecaster this course teaches you the basics to get started. Students will develop game-play skills, compete using Black Rocket’s eSports games and apps, learn how to produce commentary for live tournaments, use professional streaming software and practice online safety.
A webcam is required for this course and software is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The class is June 22 to June 26, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds and June 22 to June 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $149.
Make Your First Video Game! — This class shows you the keys to designing your first 2D platformer game. Conceptualization, play experience, level design, graphics, sounds and simple coding are just some of the concepts to be explored. Games are only compatible on PC computers (Windows OS). Mac versions can be created after the program for a $15 conversion fee. The class is June 22 to June 26, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds and June 22 to June 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds. The cost is $149.
Python Programmers — Learn the world’s fastest-growing programming language favored by Google, NASA, Youtube and the CIA. Learn how to code with Python to create engaging apps and games. Each lesson takes you step-by-step on a programming path from start to finish. It is compatible with MAC, Windows and Chrome OS. The class is June 22 to June 26, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds and June 22 to 26, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $159.
The last classes for the month start June 29:
3D Game Design with Unity — Aspiring game designers will learn level editing, 3D modeling, impactful gameplay creation and how to utilize scripts and variables. The class requires a 64-bit operating system and is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The class is June 29 through July 3, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds and June 29 through July 3, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 12 to 14-year- olds. The cost is $149.
JavaScript Developer Jam — Learn an array of core programming concepts with JavaScript by experimenting in a series of digital challenges. Start with programming your first animated memes, then tackle more advanced skills such as interactive 3D experiences and game creation.
It is compatible with MAC, Windows and Chrome OS. The class is from June 29 to July 3, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds and June 29 to July 3, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $159.
YouTube Content Creators — Explore the variety of content and personalities that exist on YouTube and how to find your own niche to become the next YouTube star. Develop your on-camera presence, your own channel branding and professional editing skills and a plan for launching your own channel. A webcam is required for this course which is compatible with MAC and Windows OS only. The class is June 29 to July 3, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., for 12 to 14-year-olds and June 29 to July 3, from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., for 8 to 11-year-olds. The cost is $149.
To register for these classes, view the entire summer schedule or for more information, visit the Black Rocket website at blackrocket.com/online/ctc or contact CTC at 254-526-1586 or email smylcraine@ctcd.edu. Tips and resources for courses are also available by “liking” the CTC Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ctccfk/.
