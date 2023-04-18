Patio Cafe

Central Texas College culinary student Ariana Laboy-Pellicier adds a side dish of flame-grilled zucchini to the beef shanks entrée during a recent Patio Café dinner.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues this Friday with a Mexican-Korean fusion cuisine. Dinner, prepared by CTC culinary arts students, will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Center.

The meal opens with a soup, appetizer and salad. The featured soup is nopal dakgaejang ($8 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entree) — a spicy and savory chicken and scallion soup with egg and sautéed cactus. The appetizer is mole mandu ($7) — crispy dumplings filled with pork, vegetables and a deep, rich mole sauce served with a savory dumpling sauce. Diners can choose the house salad ($4) or the chipotle spring salad ($12.50) — a spring mix of sliced radish, green onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese and carrots topped with a chipotle chicken thigh.

