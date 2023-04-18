The Central Texas College Patio Café Cuisine Nights dinner series continues this Friday with a Mexican-Korean fusion cuisine. Dinner, prepared by CTC culinary arts students, will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Student Center.
The meal opens with a soup, appetizer and salad. The featured soup is nopal dakgaejang ($8 for a bowl or $3.50 for a cup with an entree) — a spicy and savory chicken and scallion soup with egg and sautéed cactus. The appetizer is mole mandu ($7) — crispy dumplings filled with pork, vegetables and a deep, rich mole sauce served with a savory dumpling sauce. Diners can choose the house salad ($4) or the chipotle spring salad ($12.50) — a spring mix of sliced radish, green onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese and carrots topped with a chipotle chicken thigh.
The entrees are bulgogi enchiladas ($18.50) — corn tortillas rolled with sweet and savory bulgogi and topped with a spicy enchilada sauce along with cotija cheese and cilantro; camarones con japchae ($19) — Korean stir—fried noodles topped with pan—seared garlic shrimp; and Korean carnitas tacos ($17) — Mexican pulled pork tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, wrapped in corn tortillas and garnished with radish, cilantro and cotija cheese.
Each entrée is served with a choice of two side dishes. The choices are ejotes a la Mexicana — green beans sautéed with tomato and onions; charro beans — stewed pinto beans with chorizo, bacon and chicharrones deglazed with soju; Korean coleslaw — shredded cabbage, carrots and onions tossed with a sweet and spicy dressing; and steamed rice — fluffy steamed white rice. Each side dish is also served a la carte for $3.50 each.
For dessert, choose either the mango sorbet with gochugaru tajin ($6) — a sweet and tangy mango sorbet with homemade Korean chili flake tajin or the rumchata cheesecake ($7) — rum—horchata cheesecake topped with a velvety chocolate liqueur sauce.
Reservations for the Patio Café dinner are required and can be made by calling the CTC Hospitality department at 254-526-1515.
