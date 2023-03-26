In an announcement last week, the police academy at Central Texas College is currently accepting applications for admission to its full-time basic peace officer course which begins in April.
Classes will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday from April 17 through September 22. The deadline for submitting applications is April 10.
Upon successful completion of the 720-hour course, students will be qualified to sit for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become a peace officer in Texas.
Cadets receive extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation. They will take written exams on subjects such as victims’ rights, the Texas Penal Code, the Texas Traffic Code, the Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving and more. Upon successful of the course the cadet can earn 23 college credit hours and a certificate of completion. These hours can be applied to the associate of applied science degree in protective services.
The school’s protective service department requires applicants to be at least 21 years of age before completion of the course unless they meet the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement requirements to attend between the ages of 18 to 21.
Applicants must also pass a physical fitness test prior to acceptance and meet the TCOLE minimum requirements for licensing. These minimums include: no Class B misdemeanor conviction in the past 10 years, no Class A misdemeanor
convictions in the past 10 years, no felony convictions, no conviction of any family violence offense and no controlled substance use for 24 months prior to application without a valid prescription.
An applicants must also be a U.S. citizen; possess a high school diploma, GED or home school diploma; must not be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle; must not be prohibited by state or federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition and must not have been discharged from military service under dishonorable or bad conduct conditions.
Applicants must also submit a copy of their valid Texas (or other state) driver’s license; original certified copy of birth certificate or proof of U.S. citizenship and a copy of their Social Security card; a copy of high school
diploma, GED or home school diploma; official college transcript (if any); photo copy of college degree (if any) and a copy of current proof of automobile liability insurance. Former military service members are required to provide a copy of DD-214 (member 4 copy) form or military discharge papers.
Anyone interested in applying for the CTC Police Academy must make an appointment to turn in the required paperwork. For more information, email Police.Academy@ctcd.edu or call 254-526-1275.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.