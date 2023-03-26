CTC Academy.JPG

Cadets in police academy basic training at Central Texas College will complete several agility tests like this as part of peace office training.

In an announcement last week, the police academy at Central Texas College is currently accepting applications for admission to its full-time basic peace officer course which begins in April.

Classes will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Thursday from April 17 through September 22. The deadline for submitting applications is April 10.

