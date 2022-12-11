The Central Texas College Police Academy recently hosted graduating ceremonies for cadets in the 2022 Basic Peace Officer (BPOC) Delta and Alpha classes, including two new members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. Graduates in both classes have completed all phases of training and are eligible to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become peace officers in Texas. The five-month daytime BPOC Delta class featured 17 graduating cadets while nine cadets completed the eleven-month BPOC Alpha class conducted in the evening.

Several awards were presented during each ceremony to recognize various accomplishments. In the BPOC Delta class, the Top Academic Award winner was Jason Leamons with a grade average of 97.87%. The overall class average was 93.56%. Leamons also earned the Top Gun award for firearms proficiency.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.