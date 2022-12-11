The Central Texas College Police Academy recently hosted graduating ceremonies for cadets in the 2022 Basic Peace Officer (BPOC) Delta and Alpha classes, including two new members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. Graduates in both classes have completed all phases of training and are eligible to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become peace officers in Texas. The five-month daytime BPOC Delta class featured 17 graduating cadets while nine cadets completed the eleven-month BPOC Alpha class conducted in the evening.
Several awards were presented during each ceremony to recognize various accomplishments. In the BPOC Delta class, the Top Academic Award winner was Jason Leamons with a grade average of 97.87%. The overall class average was 93.56%. Leamons also earned the Top Gun award for firearms proficiency.
Jason Holt of the Gatesville Police Department was voted class president. Winning the Top Gear award for driving excellence was Jonathan Perez of the Lago Vista Police Department. The cadets selected Carl Trussell, a retired officer with Killeen Police Department, as the best guest instructor.
In the BPOC Alpha class, Larry Gibson of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office was named the Top Academic Award winner with a grade average of 97.27%. The class average was 93.74%. Gilbert Alcozer of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office was elected class president. Winning the Top Gun award was Tristen Adams and the Top Gear award was won by Colton Christman. The Alpha class also selected Trussell as best guest instructor.
BPOC Delta 2022 graduates are Thomas Baldwin and Jason Holt – Gatesville Police Department; Charles Pasternack and Ronnie Ramcharan – Burnet County Sheriff’s Office; Jenna Geyman, Burnet Police Department; Kelsey Zickefoose – Copperas Cove Police Department; Dorthy Cole – Comanche Police Department; Hope DeLaRosa and Jonathan Perez – Lago Vista Police Department; Davon Lemon – Central Texas College Police Department; Trevor Johnstone – Lampasas Police Department; Marquis Thomas – Brownwood Police Department; Joeliqua Williams – Texas A&M University-Central Texas Police Department; Travis Anderson, Anna Green, Jason Leamons and James Millen – independent.
Graduates of the BPOC Alpha 2022 class are Gilbert Alcozer and Larry Gibson – Bell County Sheriff’s Office; Justin Burwell, Terry Hargrove and Nathaniel Rodriguez – Williamson County Sheriff’s Office; Colton Christman, Tristen Adams, Dallas Magrum and Kenneth Parsons – independent.
