One is welcoming new recruits, another is sending them into the field.
The Central Texas College Police Academy and the Killeen Police Department both announced different plans for their academy recruits this week.
On Friday, KPD will host a graduation and swearing-in ceremony for cadets who went through the KPD Basic Police Officer Course No. 37, according to a Facebook post by the department.
Killeen Police Chief Pedro Lopez Jr. will swear-in nine new officers at the ceremony.
“These officers have worked hard and completed a 32-week training program at the Killeen Police Academy,” the social media post said. “The event will serve as a celebration of their accomplishments and mark the beginning of their new careers. We cordially invite the public to join us in celebrating this remarkable milestone.”
The graduation will be at at 10 a.m. Friday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive.
CTC course
The CTC Police Academy on the other hand is now accepting applications for peace officer training, according to a news release on Tuesday.
Applications are open for admission to both the full-time and part-time Basic Peace Officer Courses (BPOC) which start Jan. 22, 2024.
Once completed, students are qualified to sit for the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement exam to become a peace officer in Texas.
The 736-hour course covers all aspects of law enforcement and is designed to prepare cadets to take the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) licensing exam.
Cadets receive extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation and also take written exams on subjects such as victims’ rights, Texas Penal Code, Texas Traffic Code, Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving and more.
Cadets can earn a certificate of completion and 23 college credit hours which can be applied to the CTC Associate of Applied Science degree in protective services.
The full-time class (BPOC Bravo) is from Jan. 22 through June 28. Classes will be 40 hours a week, Monday through Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The part-time program (BPOC Alpha) is from Jan. 22 through December 6. Classes are 20 hours a week, Monday through Thursday, 6-10 p.m., and every other Saturday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
The application deadline for both classes is Jan. 12.
The CTC Protective Service department requires that applicants:
Be at least 21 years of age before completing the course unless they meet TCOLE requirements to attend between the ages 18 to 21.
Pass a physical fitness test prior to acceptance and meet the TCOLE minimum requirements for licensing.
Have no Class B misdemeanor convictions in the past 10 years, no Class A misdemeanor convictions in the past 10 years, no felony convictions, no conviction of any family violence offense and no controlled substance use for 24 months prior to application without a valid prescription.
Be a U.S. citizen; possess a high school diploma, GED or home school diploma
Must not be prohibited from operating a motor vehicle
Must not be prohibited by state or federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition;
Must not have been discharged from military service under dishonorable or bad conduct conditions.
Anyone interested in applying for the CTC Police Academy must make an appointment to turn in the required paperwork.
The application packet is available online at https://ctc4.me/CTCPoliceAcademy.
For more information, email Police.Academy@ctcd.edu or call 254-526-1275.
Reporter
