The Central Texas College Police Academy recently hosted a graduation ceremony, recognizing 20 cadets who completed the 22-week, 720-hour Basic Peace Officer Course (BPOC) Bravo 2021 program. All graduates successfully passed the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE) licensing exam to become a peace officer in Texas.
During the ceremony, several awards of achievement were presented. Douglas Glimp of the Lampasas Constable Office Precinct 4 earned top academic honors award for achieving the highest scholastic class average.
The Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie Top Gun award for firearms proficiency was won by Beau Arnold of the Killeen Fire Department.
Kody Brumfield of the Comanche Police Department earned the Top Gear award for best driving competency.
The cadets elected Jeremy Albair of the Copperas Cove Police Department as class president.
Carl Trussell of the Killeen Police Department was voted the winner of the Best Instructor award.
Graduates of the BPOC Bravo 2021 class were Jeremy Albair, John Haberle, Tyler Hawkins, Joseph King and Courtney Lathrop of the Copperas Cove Police Department; Kody Brumfield, Danette Burke, Lance Christenson and Heath Oakley of the Comanche Police Department; Justin Guimbellot and Zachary Sandlin, Mills County Sheriff’s Office; and Tanja Martin and John Watkins of the Copperas Cove Fire Department.
Also graduating were Beau Arnold, Killeen Fire Department; Geanni Chung, Coryell County Sheriff’s Department; Douglas Glimp, Lampasas Constable Office Precinct 4; Robin Reid, Lago Vista Police Department; Mark Rivera Cruz, Texas A&M University-Central Texas Police Department; Justin Adams, directorate of emergency services; and Micah Looke, independent.
The CTC Police Academy BPOC prepares students for the TCOLE licensing exam. It includes more than 40 topics ranging from one to 74 hours in length. Approximately one-third of the class is devoted to developing the physical skills required to become a peace officer. Each cadet can earn a certificate of completion and 23 hours of college credit which can be applied to an Associate of Applied Science degree.
