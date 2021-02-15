Renee Henry

In celebration of Black History Month, the Herald is running a feature series on area residents and what Black History Month means to them. If you know of someone who should be featured, please send their name, phone number and email address to news@kdhnews.com with the words “Black History Month” in the subject line.

Name: Renee Henry

Age: 61

City of residence: Temple

Birthplace: Temple

Occupation: Professor and chairperson of Mental Health Services at Central Texas College in Killeen

How would you describe your upbringing?

Seventh child of eight born to a mom who would eventually raise us alone.

What does Black History Month mean to you?

A time of reflection on the existence of a people who contribute to a nation that persist on devaluing their lives and contributions. Additionally, failing to realize that diversity nor inclusion equal acceptance.

What is something all people should know about Black History?

That Black history existed before Harriet Tubman and slavery.

What are some ways the Killeen-Fort Hood area can improve as a community?

This community is like most communities, until we esteem others more highly than we do ourselves, ethnos-ism will continue to be an issue.

