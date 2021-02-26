COPPERAS COVE — College professor Norman Ahlhelm never lost power at home during last week’s severe weather, and so his house just north of Copperas Cove’s downtown area on Hill Street, became a fairly popular place to hang out and stay warm.
“It flickered a few times and I was afraid it was going to go,” said Ahlhelm, who works in the computer science department at Central Texas College, and shares a home with his 78-year-old mother, Doris Haire, and a brother, Rick.
“I have a standby generator because our power seems to go off with some regularity. When you get to be 78 like my mom — or even me — the summer heat just doesn’t agree with you.
“I was getting ready to fire that up, but we didn’t have any problems. Our neighbor didn’t lose electricity, but the pipes for her washing machine burst. Of course, everything was frozen in the ground so they couldn’t shut the water off right away, either. Right next to us, they lost power for three days. I felt bad for them, but I was happy for us.
“We had some pretty bad icing here. One of my other brothers came over to the house and parked in the street, and he ended up sliding right into the perfect parking spot. He said, ‘You know, the worst place (in town) seems to be right around here.’
“My brother, Mike, the youngest, didn’t have any issues at his house. Thomas, he lost power for two days, and it got down to the 40s in his house. So, he ended up spending the night here Wednesday or Thursday with his wife and their son, and he brought all the dogs and cats over, so that was a menagerie.”
Ahlhelm, an Air Force veteran who first came to central Texas in December 1971 when his father was stationed here with the U.S. Army, teaches on-line classes for CTC and so was at home all week during the icy blasts.
The house was well-stocked with food, water, and other essentials, so nobody had to get out and make an emergency run to the store, but if the storm had held on a little longer, he might have had to take a chance with the poor driving conditions.
“I tried to avoid it (driving) as much as possible. If you have everything at home that you need, like we did, it’s not worth it. If you hit somebody, there’s a problem. If you just do damage to your own vehicle, sliding into a ditch or something, there’s a $500 deductible to fix it, and so by the time you get your gallon of milk, a couple of things of eggs, and maybe some bread, it ended up costing you $510.
“Overall, we did really well. We were lucky. If it hadn’t started thawing out when it did, we would have had some problems. We had enough people food to last for a while, but we’d have run out of food for the pets.”
His dog managed the storm fairly well, Ahlhelm said, but his cat was a little unsettled by the unusual circumstances.
“The dog … when it’s time to go to the bathroom, it was as close to the patio as possible, get it done, and then get back in the house. The cat would go to the back door, the front door … looking for the door to summer. He never found it, so he was pretty much in hibernation the whole week.”
As far as who is most responsible for the widespread – and long-lasting – power and water service outages not only locally, but across the state, Ahlhelm says the state’s de-regulation policies are to blame.
“From what I understand about how ERCOT (manager of the state’s power grid) handled it, there was one utility in North Texas — I don’t recall its name — that said, hey, our system is set up to only work to about 10 degrees. If you go below that, you no longer have guarantees that the system is going to work.
“Because we’re a de-regulated system — we’re not on the eastern or western U.S. grids — the big thing is to make sure we have power in the summer. Cold snaps like this are very rare.
“I don’t want to make a political statement, but when you have people start to die, children are freezing, you have to have regulations for extremes. They knew it was coming, and they knew it was going to be extremely cold. The lack of regulations was a big problem.”
