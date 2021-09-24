Central Texas College recently held a ceremony to honor 15 students who completed the 13-month, 31-credit hour Paramedicine certificate program. These students will now take the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technician’s Paramedic exam to become certified paramedics.
Several awards were presented during the ceremony. Recognized as class valedictorian was Steven Moore. Jansen Brown earned salutatorian honors. Heather Reeder, CTC adjunct faculty professor, was named Skills Instructor of the Year. Marvin Taylor, CTC adjunct faculty professor and member of the Killeen Fire Department, earned Clinical Preceptor of the Year and shared EMS Preceptor of the Year honors with Jason Moore of the Harker Heights Fire Department.
CTC fall 2021 paramedic graduates are: Joshua Beckham, Jansen Brown, Ian McCormick, Dakota Ramsdell, Zachary Seale, Clemente Vargas-Tamayo and Alexander Witmer with Killeen Fire Department; Nathan Elliott and Jarrod Elpin with Harker Heights Fire Department; Akeem Martin and Trae Shumaker with Copperas Cove Fire Department; Dakota Stewart and L.J. Wisinger with Belton Fire Department; Matthew Ivie with American Medical Response in Temple; and Steven Moore with Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center.
Accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs upon the recommendation of the Committee on Accreditation of Educational Programs for the Emergency Medical Services Professions, CTC offers one of only 57 nationally-accredited EMT programs in Texas. Students can enter the one-year certificate program or a two-year credit program (60 credit hours) which leads to an associate degree in applied science. In addition to coursework, students in the certificate program must also participate in various clinicals and practicums.
CTC offers EMT-Paramedic program courses during the fall and spring semesters. For more information, contact the CTC Department of Health Sciences at 254-526-1265 or 254-526-1479.
