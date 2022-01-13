Central Texas College, Ford, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Transitions Assistance Support of San Angelo recently recognized graduates of the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow program. Eleven transitioning soldiers completed the fourth cohort and will now begin working as a technician at a Texas Ford dealership.
The 16-week program was designed to provide transitioning soldiers and military veterans career opportunities in the automotive industry at participating Ford dealerships in Texas. The program targets high-quality soldiers with exceptional mechanic skills interested in building an automotive career. Each selected candidate undergoes 120 hours of online work, classroom training at the CTC Career and Technology Education Center and a four-week apprenticeship at a sponsoring Ford dealership. Upon completion, the graduates are offered employment as entry level Ford technicians with a sponsoring Ford dealer in Texas.
Those completing the fourth cohort were Gabriel Arias, Miguel Ayala, Tyler Benson, Justin Bush, Carlos Cruz, Yeari Green, Guillermo Hernandez, Humberto Lopez Pena, Nicolas Martin, Christopher Ortiz and Gabriel Ramos.
Certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence, CTC conducts the program using Ford’s proprietary curriculum, tools and vehicles. The first month covers technician fundamentals, an introduction to automotive and quick service, dealer apprenticeship and basic electrical. The remaining three months include warranty fundamentals, new model training and elective study. Other key components include shop safety, quick service and vehicle control unit and technical writing. Upon graduation, participants will have received 500 hours of training and hands-on experience and will have earned four Ford certifications — electrical, brakes, climate control and steering and suspension.
Training also includes four weeks of apprenticeship at a sponsoring dealership occurring the third week of each month. During each apprenticeship, participants are provided with task lists designed to reinforce the current curriculum. They will shadow senior technicians, service advisors, warranty administrators and parts counter staff. Participants will work in the shop to prepare them for a production-based environment.
The next program starts Jan. 10. Transitioning soldiers, veterans and civilians interested the career opportunity can contact the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526 1586 or email CEeducation@ctcd.edu for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.