Central Texas College, Ford, Workforce Solutions of Central Texas and Transitions Assistance Support of San Angelo recently recognized 15 graduates of the Ford Technicians of Tomorrow (TOT) program. Each graduate received a Ford-specific tool kit and will begin working as a technician at a Texas Ford dealership. This marks the fifth cohort to complete the training program.
The 16-week TOT program was designed to provide transitioning soldiers and military veterans career opportunities in the automotive industry at participating Ford dealerships in Texas. The program targets high-quality soldiers with exceptional mechanic skills interested in building an automotive career. Each selected candidate undergoes 120 hours of online work, classroom training at the CTC Career and Technology Education Center and a four-week apprenticeship at a sponsoring Ford dealership. Upon completion, the graduates are offered employment as entry level Ford technicians with a sponsoring Ford dealer in Texas.
Listed with their new employers, graduates of the fifth Ford TOT cohort are Aboubacar Ouedrago and Muhammed Usmani —-Bob Tomes Ford in McKinney; Angel Cruz Valle and Luis Garcia – Riata Ford in Manor; Jose Munoz-Rodriguez, Shiva Rai and Griffin Shea – Leif Johnson Ford in Austin; Gabriel Pena and Shawn Rhoda – Hoffpauir Ford in Lampasas; Adolfo Nieves-Torres – Planet Ford 59 in Humble; Jit-Fagami Pun – Town East Ford in Mesquite; Josue Reyes – Stanley Ford in McGregor; Justin Sharp – Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford in North Richland Hills; John Torres Acevedo – Red McCombs Ford in San Antonio; and Brock Trahan – Legacy Ford in Rosenberg.
Certified by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), CTC conducts the program using Ford’s proprietary curriculum, tools and vehicles. The first month covers technician fundamentals, an introduction to automotive and quick service, dealer apprenticeship and basic electrical. The remaining three months include warranty fundamentals, new model training and elective study. Other key components include shop safety, quick service and vehicle control unit and technical writing. Upon graduation, participants will have received 500 hours of training and hands-on experience and will have earned four Ford certifications – electrical, brakes, climate control and steering and suspension.
Training also includes four weeks of apprenticeship at a sponsoring dealership occurring the third week of each month. During each apprenticeship, participants are provided with task lists designed to reinforce the current curriculum. They will shadow senior technicians, service advisors, warranty administrators and parts counter staff. Participants will work in the shop to prepare them for a production-based environment.
“Those participating in the TOT cohort do not experience any out-of-pocket cost during the program,” said Kenneth Freeman, program instructor. “Those completing the course not only receive free training and an offer of employment, they also receive a free Ford technician toolkit selected by Rotunda Engineers. The toolkit is designed with a new technician in mind and provides everything an entry level technician needs to work at a Ford dealership.”
The TOT program provides transitioning soldiers and veterans an edge in the automotive repair job market.
“After 16 weeks of training, the students are hired by a sponsoring dealership and immediately hit the floor and start working,” said Freeman. “The intense study and training students receive during the program puts them ahead of their peers. This is key as there is a shortfall of technicians in Texas. Across the country, the estimated demand for technicians during the next five years is nearly 380,000.”
Transitioning soldiers, veterans and civilians interested the career opportunity with the Ford TOT program can contact the CTC Continuing Education office at 254-526 1586 or email CEeducation@ctcd.edu for more information.
