Nursing.jpg

Central Texas College nursing student George Taylor V. receives his nursing pin from instructor Jerica Josey during a recent pinning ceremony recognizing graduates of the CTC Associate Degree in Nursing program.

 Courtesy Photo | CTC

The Central Texas College Health Sciences department recently held pinning ceremonies to honor students completing the Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) and the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs. More than 40 nursing students were presented pins last week signifying the passage of a student nurse role to that of a practicing nurse.

The LVN ceremony recognized 13 students completing the 42-hour Certificate of Completion curriculum. Completing the program with highest honors by maintaining a grade point average of 3.8 or higher in their nursing classes were Sona Dan, Kathleen Grall, Chibundu Onyegbule and Cassandra Reynolds. Graduating with honors for a grade point average between 3.5 to 3.7 were Michelle Breedlove and Amarachi G. Onyegbule.

