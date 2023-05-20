The Central Texas College Health Sciences department recently held pinning ceremonies to honor students completing the Licensed Vocational Nursing (LVN) and the Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs. More than 40 nursing students were presented pins last week signifying the passage of a student nurse role to that of a practicing nurse.
The LVN ceremony recognized 13 students completing the 42-hour Certificate of Completion curriculum. Completing the program with highest honors by maintaining a grade point average of 3.8 or higher in their nursing classes were Sona Dan, Kathleen Grall, Chibundu Onyegbule and Cassandra Reynolds. Graduating with honors for a grade point average between 3.5 to 3.7 were Michelle Breedlove and Amarachi G. Onyegbule.
Other LVN graduates were Michelle Breedlove, Keisha Caetano, Josephine Claye, Sona Dan, Rebecca Gentry, Kathleen Grall, Gwendolyn Hollister, Candice O’Connor, Cristina Ochoa-Flores, Amarachi Onyegbule, Chibundu Onyegbule, Cassandra Reynolds and Juan Rodriguez.
Following the LVN ceremony, 28 students received pins for completing the 60-credit hour ADN program. Graduating with highest honors were Rachel Clendenen and Laura Gauer. Graduating with honors were Samantha Bascom, Carimar Cirino, Andrea Kim, Emily Noteboom, Kelly Rountree, Kim Rowan, Phylemon Taylor and Rachel Wright.
Other ADN graduates were Melody Adjanohoun, Katherine Allen, Patrick Arteaga, Tanya Cassidy, Carmen Cordero, Isabel Cuevas Hernandez, Zylpha Mae Elkins, Lisa Fleming, Angelia Gorman, Stacy Grayless, Uriah Kilwein, Kelsey Larson, Diana Mejia, Beth Rayman, Hollian Rickman, Linda Ruby, Anthony Schenck and Reagan Walker.
