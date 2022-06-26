The U.S. Department of Education recently selected Central Texas College as one of more than 70 new colleges and universities to help prospective students who are incarcerated receive higher education credentials. CTC was the only school in Texas chosen as one of the additional 73 institutions to take part in the Second Chance Pell Experiment which has helped incarcerated individuals gain access to higher education programming since 2015. This marks the third wave of new additions to the program which has now reached 200 institutions chosen to lead the way on this initiative. The program is expected to fully ramp up in July 2023 when Pell Grant reinstatement occurs.
“Offering higher educational opportunities to incarcerated individuals is not new for us at CTC,” said Rahsaan Dawson, CTC’s dean of Service Area, Adult and Workforce Education. “We have offered classes to those housed in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system in Gatesville for more than 40 years. CTC faculty and staff work with the student inmates in all aspects of the college experience from placement testing to graduation as they strive to earn an associate degree or certificate.”
Nearly all of the newly-selected Second Chance Pell Grant schools are two- or four-year public institutions. Each will be able to begin the Pell Grant process this July by collaborating with federal and state penal institutions to get students enrolled in both training and academic programs.
To allow more students into the program, previous defaults that prevented incarcerated individuals from participating have been waived. They will also be able to consolidate loans in the future, which they weren’t allowed to do previously.
Additionally, the increase in Pell opportunities will also allow the Department of Education and institutions to see how well the experiment is working across a much broader range geographically.
According to the research organization RAND Corporation, the Second Chance programs benefit communities as well as incarcerated individuals since every dollar poured into the Second Chance initiative equates to $4 to $5 saved on the cost of keeping individuals in prison. The Department of Education also noted the program helps boost employment.
The Vera Institute of Justice reported incarcerated students have managed to secure more than 7,000 credentials and more than 22,000 students have taken part in some form of programming during the past four years. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, CTC served nearly 200 academic students across four TDCJ units in a semester.
“The core purpose of our program at CTC has been to provide offenders with skills and credentials that will make them more employable,” said Dawson. “Statistics show nearly half of all individuals who participate in higher ed programs are less likely to return to prison than those who don’t participate. We look forward to being a part of the Second Chance program and increasing that trend and bringing more higher educational opportunities to these individuals.”
