After nearly 10 years since enrolling in her first class at Central Texas College, Sherron Chong returned to campus. But not as a student — as an instructor. Chong was recently hired by her community college alma mater as an instructor in the Office Technology department. During the fall semester, Chong is teaching several courses including Medical Terminology I and II, Health Data Content and Structure and Coding and Reimbursement Methodologies.
Chong enrolled at CTC in 2012 after eight years in the military. During her service, she worked in flight operations in the control center during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After the military, Chong sought a permanent career that would provide financial stability for her and her family. She enrolled in the Office Technology program with the intention of going to work in the front office of a clinic or hospital.
However, that simple strategy quickly became a driving force when her father suffered a heart attack and her son was diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. These life-changing events compelled Chong to do more and be more for her family and herself. She went on to earn Certificates of Completion in medical office technology support, medical office technology professional, medical office technology specialist and medical coding and billing.
Chong then took the next step and received an Associate of Applied Science degrees in both office management and medical coding and billing. During her studies, Chong entered an internship program at Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights. There she was able to apply what she learned in class and turned the internship into a full-time job lasting nearly nine years.
After her mother’s passing in 2016 and working as a unit clerk in Seton’s surgery department before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, Chong saw health care as an actual career opportunity. Consequently, she dedicated herself to a two-fold mission - get a bachelor’s degree and help others seeking a career in the health care field. In 2022, Chong completed the first goal by attaining a Bachelor of Science degree in health administration from the University of Phoenix. To help with the second part of her mission, Chong made a career move from the clinical setting to a school environment by accepting a job with the Killeen Independent School District.
Chong worked for two years as a special education aide with the hope of gaining experience she could use in an eventual return to the clinical workplace. But instead returning to a hospital, Chong was given the opportunity to give back to others as an instructor and accepted a position as a professor of health careers at CTC.
“It has been a surreal experience thus far when I think I am now peers with those who taught me,” said Chong. “I feel very blessed and fortunate to have this opportunity to share what I have learned with other young, eager students, such as I was, and help them take those first steps towards a career. From sitting at a desk here at CTC taking lecture notes to now being in front of the class delivering a lecture to CTC students, it has truly come full circle.”
As a faculty member, Chong has a greater appreciation for her co-workers and college professors in general. “The amount of work the professors at the college level do to make sure students are getting the most out of the class is so much more than I experienced before,” said Chong. “They really do put in that extra effort. Having experienced that effort as a student is certainly a motivating factor for me to do the same and give back to my students and help them find their potential as my professors did for me.”
