After nearly 10 years since enrolling in her first class at Central Texas College, Sherron Chong returned to campus. But not as a student — as an instructor. Chong was recently hired by her community college alma mater as an instructor in the Office Technology department. During the fall semester, Chong is teaching several courses including Medical Terminology I and II, Health Data Content and Structure and Coding and Reimbursement Methodologies.

Chong enrolled at CTC in 2012 after eight years in the military. During her service, she worked in flight operations in the control center during Operation Iraqi Freedom. After the military, Chong sought a permanent career that would provide financial stability for her and her family. She enrolled in the Office Technology program with the intention of going to work in the front office of a clinic or hospital.

