Central Texas College Net Impact announced two students were selected to attend the spring “Up To Us” leadership training in Oakland, California, this weekend.
Annalies Stewart, Net Impact president, and Tavarus Durgin, vice president–social media and “Up To Us” project leader, will participate in the “Up to Us” competition national leadership development program, Feb. 28 through March 1.
Launched in 2012, “Up to Us” is the only nationwide, campus-based campaign focused on building a sustainable economic and fiscal future for America’s next generation.
The campaign’s goal is to educate young people on fiscal sustainability and economic issues.
The program empowers students to educate peers on our long-term national debt, how it could affect their economic opportunities and what our generation can do to have a voice in raising awareness of our fiscal challenges. CTC Net Impact is one of 74 teams across the nation participating in the competition.
During the leadership training and competition, Stewart and Durgin will be tasked with helping to identify ways to take action and find solutions to America’s fiscal challenges by designing events to engage their peers on the national debt and long-term fiscal issues.
They will receive $1,000 in funding, campaign management training and access to the all-expenses-paid conference.
“This is the first time Net Impact headquarters is allowing a team which competed in the fall event to participate in the spring competition,” said Chastity Clemons, CTC Business Administration professor and Net Impact faculty sponsor.
“We are extremely excited about being asked to participate this semester which speaks very highly of our two representatives and the Net Impact team as a whole.”
Stewart hopes the training program will help enhance her leadership abilities as the current CTC Net Impact president.
“The ‘Up To Us’ program will help build critical skills in leadership, strategy development and community engagement,” said Stewart.
“Tavarus and the other team members have worked very hard on initiating creative ways to educate our fellow students on the economic future as it directly affects them. Through the competition and leadership training, we will be able to build on our efforts develop new educational tools.”
During the fall semester, CTC Net Impact hosted several educational events to help students learn about America’s fiscal challenges.
These included information tables, interactive games and a version of the television game show, “Family Feud,” with all questions related to the national debt, economics, fiscal responsibility and similar topics.
At the completion of the training, Stewart and Durgin will have the opportunity to win the $10,000 grand prize for the CTC Net Impact chapter as well as exclusive internship opportunities through Net Impact.
