Central Texas College culinary arts students in the school’s Wedding Cake class won seven medals, including five first place awards and best culinary student honors in the “That Takes The Cake” Sugar Art Show and Cake competition held recently in Round Rock. The multi-faceted event, hosted by Capital Confectioners, is one of the largest cake shows in the United States.
Among the honors won by CTC was the Best of Division-Culinary Student award won by Rosa Carr. This marks the fifth consecutive year CTC has won this award. Carr’s cake, a five-tiered wedding cake entitled “Glistening Romance,” was intricately piped with royal icing featuring cornelli lace sotas technique, brush embroidery over piping string work accented with paper flowers and finished with a crystal bouquet. The cake also earned Carr first place in the Culinary Student Wedding Tiered Cake division.
Crystal Kniffen earned first place in the Culinary Student Novelty Single-Tier Cake division for her cake called “Congratulations Graduate Chef.” The cake featured a plaque, diploma, a graduate cap and tassel made from gumpaste, a Modeling chocolate and fondant whisk, rolling pin, bowl and chef hat. Ana Rodriguez won first place in the Culinary Student Novelty Multi-Tiered Cake division for her cake, “Vintage Era.” The cake featured three stacked suitcases with a mannequin corset vintage dress and shoes made of Modeling chocolate and fondant.
Lan Griffin’s “Spring Bouquet” won first place in the Culinary Student Special Techniques division. It was a mixture of flowers (roses, peonies and leaves) made from rice paper and gumpaste and a bottom board draped by chocolate lace. Griffin also won third place in the Culinary Student Sweet Art Master Sugar Flowers division. Kimberly Waring took first place in the Culinary Student Small Bites division for “Winter Time” — a lemon pound cake with blueberry and strawberry filling. The cake was decorated with a lake of Jolly Ranchers candy; Modeling chocolate seal, bear and penguin figurines; trees made of buttercream and cereal; and snow made of coconut flakes.
