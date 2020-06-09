Fifteen slots for non-sponsored cadets are available for aspiring law enforcement officers at Central Texas College’s Police Academy, which begins in July, according to a release from college spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
The Basic Peace Officer course is typically for cadets who are sponsored by a law enforcement agency, the release said.
The course runs from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday from July 6 to Dec. 4.
“Cadets receive extensive hands-on training in defensive tactics, firearms and police vehicle operation and also take written exams on subjects such as victims’ rights, Texas Penal Code, Texas Traffic Code, Texas Family Code, criminal investigation, stress management, problem solving and more,” the release said.
It also provides 23 college credit hours which can be applied to CTC’s associate’s degree in protective services.
Those with questions about the academy, the application process or turning in paperwork can call the CTC Police Academy at 254-526-1275 or by emailing police.academy@ctcd.edu, the release said.
For a full list of requirements, applicants can go to https://bit.ly/3h8a1YF, or Google search “ctc police academy requirements,” and click on the first link.
The application deadline is June 26.
