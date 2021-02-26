Central Texas College’s Mayborn Science Theater is temporarily closed, but college spokesman Bruce Vasbinder assured it is not for damage to the theater itself.
“The Mayborn Science Theater itself was not damaged but the building it is housed in (The Technology Center) suffered breakage to both fire suppression and water lines due to the cold weather,” Vasbinder said via email Friday morning.
Damage in the building affected classrooms, labs and offices.
Vasbinder said the first week of March is the estimated time of reopening the theater.
“CTC has removed standing water and is in the process of repairing the breaks and the overall cleanup,” Vasbinder said.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College features a variety of laser shows, movies and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
