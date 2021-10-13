Central Texas College announced its student services department is available to offer guidance to students affected by the closing of Vista College, a for-profit college that closed down last week, shuttering campuses in Killeen and other cities.
Students can contact CTC about the possibility of transferring Vista credits to the two-year school and apply them towards an associate degree or certificate of completion.
“We want to do whatever we can to help these students stay on track in their educational pursuits,” said CTC director of evaluations and graduation Debbie Hansen in a news release. “We will evaluate the credits earned at Vista College to see if they will transfer to CTC. Then we can offer assistance with the admissions process and degree plan advising so students can possibly complete their studies in a time frame similar to their original goal.”
CTC has eight-week classes starting Oct. 18 at the Killeen campus and at the Fort Hood campus. A full scope of classes in all delivery formats including in-person, online, blended which combines face-to-face lecture and online components and synchronous virtual lecture will be offered.
Students who were in specific career programs may find a similar option through CTC’s Continuing Education program. “CTC offers pharmacy technician, clinical medical assistant, veterinary assistant, EKG technician and other medical career training programs,” said Hansen. “The start dates for these programs may not be immediate but they are offered each semester and may be a viable option for those affected by Vista’s closing.”
Vista College students may also be eligible for several emergency aid grants currently available to CTC students. The American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant, the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) grant and Reskilling grant are options which can provide from $500 up to $2,500 in funds. Interested students may contact CTC at 254-526-1394 or debbie.hansen@ctcd.edu.
