Central Texas College invites the public to have some fun in the sun on Saturday during the campus Community Field Day.
Central Texas College invites the public to have some fun in the sun on Saturday during the campus Community Field Day.
Hosted by the school’s kinesiology department, the event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the campus Physical Education Center, Building 545, on Bell Tower Drive. The campus is located at 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.
Field Day will feature a variety of games, food trucks, vendors and water activities throughout the day and participants should expect to get wet. Orange Theory Fitness and Elements Massage are two of the vendors that will be on hand to provide information and resources for exercise and well-being.
Tickets are $5 for individuals and $15 for a family of four. They can be purchased on site or in advance at https://ctc4.me/FieldDay. Children age 3 and under are free. Proceeds will benefit the Dawn Green Mental Health Awareness and kinesiology scholarships offered through the CTC Foundation.
Reporter
