Central Texas College will host a virtual public auction of surplus property Oct. 3-12. The online event will be conducted by Lone Star Auctioneers. Available items include restaurant equipment, office furniture, computers, diesel engines, medical equipment, welding equipment and more.
To participate in the auction, bidders must register online at the auctioneer’s website https://www.lso.cc/register. Items will be sold as is — no exchanges, no refunds, no exceptions. Items will not be held or pre-sold. Bidders may view the items online at https://www.lso.cc during the time the auction is live. In-person viewing of auction items is also available by appointment by contacting the CTC Shipping and Receiving department at 254-526-1801. Appointments are available Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
