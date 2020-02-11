Central Texas College is hosting a Black History Month presentation, “African-Americans and the Vote,” from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the campus library, according to a news release from college spokesman Bruce Vasbinder.
The event will feature a question-and-answer session hosted by the CTC Black Student Association, according to the release.
The theme of the discussion is “what it is like to be a young black American today and how important voting in the 2020 election will be for the future.”
Other event highlights include a poetry slam presented by the Central Texas Writer’s Society, an African dance and drumming demonstration with audience participation, an open mic session led by the Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and a hip hop dance performance by the Early College High School Dance Team, according to the release.
Voter registrar deputies will also be available to register potential voters. The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.