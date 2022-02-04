Central Texas College is commemorating Black History Month in February with presentations hosted by the CTC Oveta Culp Hobby Memorial Library and a joint effort of the Center for African-American Studies and Research and Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Two of the events will be offered virtually and one offers an option of in-person while also being streamed live. Each event is free and open to the public.
The virtual presentation, “Black History Month: A Civil Rights History,” is Feb. 16 from noon to 1 p.m. Kimberley Pace, CTC history professor, will discuss the Civil Rights Movement. The presentation will be streamed live on the CTC library Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CTCHMLibrary.
CTC’s Center for African-American Studies and Research and A&M-Central Texas will co-host a virtual presentation entitled, “African-American Contributions to Local History,” on Feb. 17 from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. The event features a panel of presenters: Horace Grace of the Center for African-American Studies and Research; Roscoe Harrison, the first Africa-American television news anchor in Central Texas; Michele Carter, CTC deputy chancellor — Finance and Administration and chief diversity officer; Sandie Johnson, founder and CEO of It’s All About You Talent Services and president of the A&M-Central Texas Black Student Union; Jaliea Jones psalmist and musical minister; and Jerry Jones, A&M-Central Texas dean — College of Arts and Sciences. It will be streamed live on the A&M-Central Texas YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV90OjxnA6M.
On Feb. 28, Herman Brown will present, “Black History Month: A Military Standpoint,” where he will share his experience of serving in the United States Army as an African-American soldier. Brown served 26 years in the Army and retired with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 3. The discussion is from noon to 1 p.m. and will be an in-person event held in the CTC library lobby as well as streamed live on the library’s Facebook page.
