A Yule Ball, butterbeer, and fortune readings are just a few of the offerings for Harry Potter enthusiasts at Central Texas College’s upcoming Harry Potter-themed “Epically Hogwarts Holiday.”
CTC’s “Epically Hogwart Holiday” will take place between 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Mayborn Science Theater.
“Scheduled activities include a Yule Ball, “Sky Over Hogwarts” sky tour/talk, laser light shows, activity rooms, food for purchase and more,” according to a CTC news release about the event.
Wristbands for the Hogwarts Holiday are on sale online at https://ctc4.me/HogwartsHoliday. The wristband provides entrance to the Harry Potter Yule Ball, the Common Room, Craftology Room and the sky tour, CTC officials said. Wristband holders will also receive a free butterbeer.
In the Harry Potter Common Room, CTC officials said guests can hang out, practice spells, practice wizarding duels, have their fortune read by “Professor Trelawny” and share their love of all things Harry Potter with fellow Potterheads.
For more information about the Epically Hogwarts Holiday, visit www.egx.ctcd.edu.
