The Central Texas College Foundation will host the inaugural Lighting of the Bell Tower holiday event on Dec. 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. The public is invited to greet Santa and Mrs. Claus, sing carols, have cookies and cocoa, enjoy performances by the CTC choir and band and stroll through numerous lighting displays across the CTC campus. The event starts at the CTC Bell Tower, near the duck pond, and will then proceed through the campus mall area where guests can enjoy numerous large holiday displays.
While the Lighting of the Bell Tower is free and open to the public, the CTC Foundation is selling VIP packages for $50 that include a VIP parking pass, a signature tote bag, souvenir mug and commemorative ornament. The VIP package also includes a ticket to the Candlelight Concert, hosted by KNCT-FM, featuring Austin-based guitarist Trevor Helt who performs solo acoustic sets in the Austin area and tours nationally with a variety of musical groups. The doors open at 7 p.m. for a reception and the concert is from 7:30 to 9 p.m. at the Mayborn Science Theater.
