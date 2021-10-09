The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will host a jazz trio for its fall semester guest artist performance on Tuesday. Featured artists are Wade Girton, Connor Kent and Young Heo. The concert is at 7:30 p.m. in the Anderson Campus Center.
Girton is a pianist and educator from the Dallas-Fort Worth area. He was a finalist in the 2017 and 2019 American Jazz Pianist competitions and led a group that won third prize in the first International Henqin Cup in Zhuhai, China. He is currently an adjunct instructor of jazz piano at Tarleton State University.
Drummer and percussionist Connor Kent has performed and taught across the U.S., Canada, Central America, Europe and Asia. He has performed with some of the biggest names in jazz such as Danilo Perez, John Patittucci, Joe Lovano, George Garzone and Luciana Souza. Kent was a member of the seven-time Grammy-nominated One O’Clock Lab Band while earning a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies at the University of North Texas. He co-leads “Paragon,” a modern jazz trio which recently released its debut album, “Kin.” Kent recently relocated to Dallas after garnering years of professional experience in the New York City and Boston music scenes. He is currently an adjunct professor of Drum Set at Tarleton State University.
Originally from Seoul, South Korea, Heo is a professional jazz bassist based in Dallas and has played with Ellis Marsalis, Adonis Rose, Delfaeyo Marsalis, Stefan Karlsson and Bernard Wright. He has also recorded more than 20 albums including One O’clock Lab Band 2013.
Heo attended the University of Texas at Arlington and began playing with the UTA Jazz Orchestra and top jazz combo. While in school, he received multiple jazz scholarships and awards including the Bill Snodgrass Endowed Jazz Scholarship Award. He is currently performing and teaching in Dallas.
Tickets for the Guest Artist Performance are $5 at the door. Proceeds will benefit the CTC Concert Series Scholarship Fund. A reception will follow the performance to allow guests to meet the performers.
