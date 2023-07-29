Central Texas College will host two new student orientations for the upcoming fall semester. Students only need to attend one of the sessions and can choose a virtual or in-person option. Each orientation will offer students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information relevant to their success during the semester.
The first orientation is a virtual session from 5 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. The second orientation will be held in the Anderson Campus Center (Building 224) on Aug. 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Both sessions will provide information on Blackboard — the school’s online learning management system; financial aid, scholarship and grant opportunities; academic advising; tips for being successful in class; safety and security; Title IX; and student and academic services.
