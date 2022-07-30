Central Texas College will hold new student orientations to provide students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information relevant to their success in the fall semester. Students only need to attend one of the three scheduled orientations and can choose a virtual or in-person option.
Each session will provide information on CTC’s student email system, EagleMail; an introduction to Blackboard, the school’s online learning management system; financial aid, scholarship and grant opportunities; academic advising; tips for being successful in class; safety and security; Title IX and other available student and academic services. A faculty panel will also be held to give students the opportunity to hear from instructors about classes, academic programs and more. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session.
“Students do not have to attend all three new student orientations, as the same information will be covered in all three sessions, said Mariceli Santiago, director of CTC Student Life and Activities. “We are offering multiple sessions in different platforms so a student can select the one orientation that best fits their schedule and comfort level.”
During each orientation, students will also learn about virtual career cluster sessions they can attend during the first weeks of the fall semester. “Each of our six career clusters encompass numerous fields of study or career paths,” said Santiago. “Whether a student has already decided on a career, has a passing interest or is completely undecided, the career cluster sessions will provide information on job opportunities, earning potential, degree and certificate plans and requirements and other factors which may help the student in their career decision-making and study choices.”
