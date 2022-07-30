New Students.jpg

In the coming week, Central Texas College will begin holding new student orientations.

Central Texas College will hold new student orientations to provide students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information relevant to their success in the fall semester. Students only need to attend one of the three scheduled orientations and can choose a virtual or in-person option.

The first orientation is a virtual session from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Students can sign up at https://ctc4.me/NSO-Fall22virtual1. An in-person orientation will be held Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon in the CTC Science Center (Building 257), Room 1075. Sign-up is available at https://ctc4.me/NSO-Fall22. The final option is a virtual session on Aug. 18 from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The sign-up link is https://ctc4.me/NSO-Fall22virtual2.

