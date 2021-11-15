Staff report
The Central Texas College Fine Arts department will present a Student Music Showcase highlighting the CTC Jazz Band, Choir and individual student performers.
The showcase is at 7:30 p.m. today in the Anderson Campus Center.
The concert will feature a variety of music styles with performances by the CTC Choir, directed by David Thomas, and the CTC Jazz Band, directed by Michelle Palmer.
The program will also feature individual student performances including vocal, piano, brass and woodwind solos.
Some of the performers have auditioned for the Texas State Two-Year College Band and Choir that will perform at the annual Texas Music Educator’s Conference in San Antonio in February.
Instructors for individual performers include Brad Bolick — brass; Jonathan Curtis — guitar; Celinda Hallbauer, Piano and Music Program coordinator; Chris Lippke — percussion; Palmer — woodwinds; and Shin Young Yun — piano.
Collaborative pianist Donna Kennedy will accompany the choir and individual performers.
A reception honoring the performers will follow the program. Admission is $5 at the door and proceeds will benefit the CTC Concert Series Scholarship Fund.
